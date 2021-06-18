Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,248.00 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,178.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

