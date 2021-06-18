DATx 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $375,571.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $375,571.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00058127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00718130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00082451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042408 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.