DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1.13 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00056987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00437264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,895.20 or 0.99911766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00074503 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

