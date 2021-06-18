David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

