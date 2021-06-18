Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.71. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 66.47% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

