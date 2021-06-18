DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 993,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,972. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,694,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.