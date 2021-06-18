Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW opened at $245.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

