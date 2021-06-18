Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €17.76 ($20.89). 7,153,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.