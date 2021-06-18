Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.95 ($58.77).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

