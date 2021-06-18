Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 31,564 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DRNA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

