Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

