Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,317 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,605. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

