Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.21. 12,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

