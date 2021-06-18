Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 322,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.