Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

