DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

