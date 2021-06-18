DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
