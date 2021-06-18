Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,954. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

