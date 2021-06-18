DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,031,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 764,456 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 819,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 431,427 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 361,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 232,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

