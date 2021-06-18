DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 14,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,982. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

