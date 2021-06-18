Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 2,189,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,313. The stock has a market cap of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

