Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $40.72. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -370.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,765 shares of company stock worth $7,649,106. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.