Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

DLTH stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

