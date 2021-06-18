Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,215

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,376 ($17.98). 315,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,357.87. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

