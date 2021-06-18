Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,215

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,376 ($17.98). 315,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,357.87. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

