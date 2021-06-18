Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

