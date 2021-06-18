Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

