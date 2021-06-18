E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,300,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 1.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $7.63 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.