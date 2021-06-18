E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 934,020 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 934,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,766,000. JD.com accounts for about 6.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.