E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.16 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $616.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.99 billion, a PE ratio of 616.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

