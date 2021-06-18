E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $5.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,434.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,330.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

