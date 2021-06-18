easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 973.60 ($12.72) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,967.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.