ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.16

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.16 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 379.29 ($4.96). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 83,335 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £218.83 million and a P/E ratio of 63.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

