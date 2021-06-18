Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Down 4.9%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.16. 11,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 666,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

