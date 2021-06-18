Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. 2,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,419,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,346,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $16,250,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.