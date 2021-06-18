Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.97 Billion Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,655 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 3.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of S&P Global worth $1,973,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,882. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

