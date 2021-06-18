Edgewood Management LLC Sells 113,783 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,499,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,783 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $2,436,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.84. 12,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,135. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.11 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

