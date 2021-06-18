Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.
Shares of PHR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.