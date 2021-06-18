Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.