eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $84.08 million. eHealth posted sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

