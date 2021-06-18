Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,346 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,827 shares of company stock worth $15,956,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

EA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

