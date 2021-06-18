EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($201.44).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £155.48 ($203.14).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Shares of EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Friday. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

