Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.63.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

