Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.63.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.50. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$42.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

