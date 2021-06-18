Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded by CSFB to “Outperform”

CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$52.00.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.31.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.