Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.
NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 95,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
