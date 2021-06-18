Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 95,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.