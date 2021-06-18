Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $650.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.80 million and the highest is $659.08 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.93 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

