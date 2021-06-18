Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.