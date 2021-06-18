EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ENS traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $93.62. 7,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,464. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

