ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 338,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

