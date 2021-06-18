Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $146.54 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.