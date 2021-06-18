Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.42 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.