Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $17.79 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,826 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

